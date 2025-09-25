How Zion Williamson's Role Will Change With Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a busy 2025 offseason, headlined by additions like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen, but the biggest surprise could be someone who has been on the roster for the past six years.
On Tuesday, the Pelicans hosted their media day before kicking off training camp, and Zion Williamson looked as good as ever. After injury and weight concerns dominated his 2024-25 season, Williamson is coming into the new season slimmed down and ready to work.
The Pelicans have a surprisingly talented roster heading into the 2025-26 season, but they can only go as far as Williamson takes them. Luckily, Williamson said he is "feeling really good going into the season," and that is exactly what the Pelicans need to hear.
Zion's new role
Not only has Williamson slimmed down, but his mindset has changed heading into his sixth NBA season. During media day, Williamson talked about his new responsibilities on the team.
"Whatever they need it to be," Williamson confidently said about his responsibilities. "Whatever the team needs it to be. Whatever my team needs, that's what I'll do."
Of course, most of the time, the Pelicans will need Williamson to be himself and dominate the game, but his growth off the court with his new responsibilities will certainly make the entire team better.
Williamson continued to talk about his role heading into the 2025-26 season as more of a vocal leader during the first day of training camp.
"If I want those responsibilities, that's what comes with it. It was more natural to me because my teammates are looking for me to do that," Williamson said about talking to his team. "[My message to the team] was short and sweet. Just have fun, let's put this work in and see how far we can go."
Of course, the Pelicans need Williamson to stay healthy and continue to improve on the court, but his off-court growth could be the biggest signifier of good things to come for this franchise. The 25-year-old star has to be a leader for his teammates heading into the 2025-26 season, not only on the court, but in huddles, in the locker room, and during practice.
If Williamson can continue to check those boxes, the Pelicans could be in for a much better 2025-26 season than many fans and media personnel are expecting.