Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans end their three-game road trip on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. New Orleans remains one of the worst road teams in the league, having won just three games on the road this season. The Pelicans lost a heartbreaker to the Boston Celtics on Sunday after CJ McCollum missed a potential game-winning shot.
Despite New Orleans' 8-32 record, they have been playing better basketball lately, winning three of their last six games in a dismal season for the franchise. Significant injuries to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III have the Pelicans with the worst record in the Western Conference. The team has started to get healthier as the season progresses, but it's too late for any chance at the playoffs.
New Orleans released their injury report ahead of the game in Chicago, and the Pelicans are relatively healthy and heading into the matchup. The Pelicans list Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) as out for Tuesday's game. All other players are available to play.
Meanwhile, Chicago has a few players out against the Pelicans. Torrey Craig (ankle), Adama Sanogo (knee), E.J. Liddell (G League), and Emanuel Miller (G League) are all out. Ayo Dosunmu (Soleus strain) and Cody White (cervical strain) are questionable to play.
The Bulls are fourth in the NBA in scoring while ranking second in three-pointers made and attempted. New Orleans is near the bottom of the league in these stats, with scoring becoming difficult at times with all the injuries. With Williamson, Murphy III, and Murray back in the lineup, the Pelicans finally have some firepower to compete on a nightly basis.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
