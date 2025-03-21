Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves again on Friday night at the Target Center.
Both teams played a nailbiter against each other Wednesday night, with the Pelicans pulling out a 119-115. Minnesota desperately needs a victory to maintain its playoff position in the Western Conference.
New Orleans is already out of playoff contention, with significant injuries to key players derailing their season early this year. The Pelicans have experienced season-ending injuries to Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III. Both teams released their injury reports for Friday's matchup in Minneapolis.
The Pelicans list five players out on Friday, including Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston (ankle), and Lester Quinones (G League). New Orleans is tied for the worst road record in the NBA as it attempts to end its dismal season on a positive note.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are holding on to the eighth seed in the playoff race. Minnesota must reach at least the sixth seed to avoid the Play-In Tournament. The team will have three players out against the Pelicans. Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristain Newton are all on G League assignments and won't be available.
The Pelicans have won the last two games in Minnesota over the Timberwolves dating back to last season. Minnesota hoped the acquisition of former Pelicans forward Julius Randle would jumpstart a resurgence this year after parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns. Time will tell once the playoff starts how well that trade worked out for both teams.
Tip-off for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors