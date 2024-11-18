Injury Update on New Orleans Pelicans Star Revealed
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous start to their 2024-25 season, getting plagued with injuries to win just four of their first 14 games.
The Pelicans have lost 10 of their last 12 games heading into a back-to-back road series against the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the toughest two-game stretches possible.
New Orleans has gotten very unlucky with injuries early in the season, as Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones have played a combined 18 games. Star forward Brandon Ingram is one of just four Pelicans players to appear in all 14 games this season, but he could be getting some help soon.
Pelicans star CJ McCollum is inching closer to returning to action, as the veteran guard has returned to practice, but stayed out of any contact work on Monday.
McCollum, 33, has already missed the last ten games and is expected to stay sidelined through their back-to-back series starting Tuesday. Through the first four games of the season, McCollum averaged 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 steals, as the Pelicans desperately need the backcourt help.
McCollum is still dealing with his right abductor strain that he suffered nearly three weeks ago. With the load of injuries New Orleans has dealt with thus far, they cannot afford to keep their stars sidelined for too much longer, or else their 2024-25 season is already looking like a waste.
