Jimmy Butler's Updated Injury Status for Heat-Pelicans
The Miami Heat are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center on Wednesday evening. New Orleans enters this game with the NBA’s worst record at 5-28, having also dropped its last 10 games.
As for the Heat, they enter this game coming off a win against the Houston Rockets, but also with a lot of uncertainty about their current direction. Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler remains involved in trade rumors, and has missed the last five games due to an illness/return to play conditioning.
Miami has released its injury report for Wednesday's game, and Butler's updated status has been revealed.
For the first time since December 20, Butler is available to play. The star forward enters this game averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 20 games this season.
While the Heat have shut down the idea that Butler is being moved, via an official statement from team president Pat Riley, it will be interesting to see if the team holds firm on that stance. If a team comes with a strong offer for Butler, will Miami risk losing him for nothing in free agency instead? That’s a question that could soon be answered.
As for Wednesday’s contest, the Heat have an opportunity to make it consecutive wins when facing the worst team in the NBA.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors