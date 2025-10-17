Jordan Poole Issues Warning To NBA Opponents About Zion Williamson
When the New Orleans Pelicans acquired Jordan Poole during the offseason, the pairing withZion Williamson immediately sparked both excitement and skepticism.
Both players will need to embrace new roles, with Poole recognizing when to facilitate rather than look for his offense, using his gravity to create opportunities for Williamson in transition and half-court sets.
Williamson, however, needs to continue demonstrating the durability that has eluded him throughout his career.
Poole Has High Hopes
With the 2025-26 season almost underway, Poole is confident that the partnership will grow into something special.
"Our games complement each other," Poole told reporters, according to Pelicans Film Room. "As we start to get more flow, we start to get more creative. It's just a matter of time. After we put the pieces together, it'll be pretty tough for other teams."
Poole, who averaged 17.4 points and 4.4 assists last season, brings the perimeter scoring and playmaking that should complement Williamson's interior dominance.
The 25-year-old guard's ability to create his own shot and operate in pick-and-roll situations could open driving lanes for Williamson while also providing the spacing the Pelicans desperately need.
Williamson, when healthy, is still one of the NBA's most unstoppable players. His 70.9% shooting inside three feet is remarkable, and his ability to finish through contact makes him a nightmare matchup for opponents.
If Poole can attract defensive attention on the perimeter, Williamson's path to the rim becomes even easier and more dangerous.
Can It Work?
Poole's ball-dominant style could clash with Williamson's need for touches in the paint, however. Last season, Poole posted a usage rate a little higher than 28%, while Williamson operated at a similarly high rate when he was on the court. Finding the right balance will show whether this pairing succeeds or not.
The defensive side is another concern. Poole has never been known as a stopper, and his defensive rating has consistently ranked among the league's worst at his position. Paired with Williamson, who, despite improved conditioning, still faces questions about lateral quickness on that end, the Pelicans could be weaker on the perimeter.
Can this work long-term? The answer depends on factors beyond their control: Williamson's health, the supporting cast's development, and whether head coach Willie Green can come up with schemes that maximize their strengths while hiding their weaknesses.
Poole's confidence shows that he believes the pieces will eventually click. Whether that optimism turns out to be right or wrong will define the Pelicans' season and potentially their future in the competitive Western Conference.