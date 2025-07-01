Jordan Poole Sends Message to Ex-Warriors Teammate After Pelicans Signing
NBA free agency has been a frenzy so far, with the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets agreeing to a blockbuster trade swapping Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Johnson, while teams like the Atlanta Hawks have been busy adding guard talent by signing deals with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard.
However, one of the biggest surprises of free agency so far was the New Orleans Pelicans luring away three-time NBA Champion and 10-year NBA veteran Kevon Looney from the Golden State Warriors on a two-year deal. After the move went down, not only did NBA fans share their reactions, but so did one of Looney's new teammates, with whom he's well familiar.
"Omg!! It’s so lit 😈⚜️," recently-acquired Pelicans guard Jordan Poole shared in a post to his Instagram story. Poole and Looney were teammates from 2019 to 2023, winning the NBA Championship together against the Boston Celtics in 2022.
While Looney joined the team via a two-year, $16 million deal, Poole was acquired by the Pelicans before the 2025 NBA Draft, trading away Kelly Olynyk and CJ McCollum for Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick.
The 2024-25 season was a disaster for the Pelicans, in large part due to injuries, and they'll hope their recent additions, such as Poole and Looney, will help them get back into the postseason. Returning a strong core featuring Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III, they have the talent to be a playoff team in the loaded Western Conference.
