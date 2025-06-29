4x NBA All-Star Shares Untold Story on Blockbuster Pelicans Trade
In the 2016-17 season, both the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans were at a crossroads in their seasons. DeMarcus Cousins was a four-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA in Sacramento, while Anthony Davis was a superstar before the prime of his career even started with the Pelicans.
On February 20, 2017, Cousins was traded to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and two draft picks to the Kings.
Cousins played in 65 games for the Pelicans, and after a rocky start in the 17 games he played with Anthony Davis in 2017, their chemistry was exceptional the next year. The four-time All-Star averaged 25 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in his time with New Orleans.
Cousins and Davis were one of the best duos in the NBA at the time, but a torn Achilles ended Cousins' season.
The Pelicans still ended up winning 48 games in the 2017-2018 season, but Cousins left the following year to play with the Golden State Warriors after recovering. On the "Run Your Race" podcast with Theo Pinson, Cousins revealed the events leading up to the trade.
"In the moment I was pissed, and I remember my agent calling me and he was like, 'Man if you want me to veto this trade, you know, let me know,'" Cousins said.
"I'm about to go play with Anthony Davis...But y'all play the same position...I don't give a damn, we will figure that out later," he continued.
Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers in 2019, before leading them to a championship in 2020 during the bubble. The Cousins and Davis duo will remain one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history due to the injuries that derailed it.
