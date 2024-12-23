Key Player Ruled Out During Pelicans-Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III exited the game late in the third quarter after stepping on the foot of a Denver Nuggets player after a rebound attempt. Murphy III led the Pelicans in points at that point with 21 on 9/16 shooting.
With the injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram this season, Murphy III has become the top offensive option for New Orleans. The Pelicans ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
The former Virginia standout signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans before the start of the season, ensuring the sharpshooter will remain with New Orleans for the foreseeable future. Despite the early season struggles for the Pelicans, one report revealed Murphy III is among three untouchable players with the upcoming trade deadline looming.
New Orleans acquired the 6-foot-9 forward in a draft-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021. Last season, Murphy III posted career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. This year, he's elevated his game even further, averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 rebounds this season.
While one could argue that the Pelicans can't afford any more injuries after how brutal their season has been, the team is already at a 5-24 record. Unfortunately, it may just be too late for the Pelicans to fix their season, and they are who they are now.
