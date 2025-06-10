Knicks Send Karl-Anthony Towns to Surprise Suitor in Four-Team NBA Trade Idea
The New York Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, but they did not waste much time making significant changes. The Knicks quickly fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and more big changes could be coming for the big-market franchise.
The Knicks have plenty of talent in their core group of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, but they could be looking to split up their group this summer.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been the top name on this summer's NBA trade market, and the Knicks have recently been floated as a top destination.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Durant to New York, but would redirect Towns to an unexpected suitor, the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks receive: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns receive: Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, PHX 2026 first-round pick (via WAS), IND 2026 first-round pick (via NO), NO 2026 first-round pick (top-9 protected), 2028 first-round pick swap (via NY), TOR 2031 first-round pick (via NO)
Washington Wizards receive: PJ Tucker, 2027 first-round pick swap (via NO)
With the Pelicans expected to hang on to star forward Zion Williamson, slotting him alongside a star center like Karl-Anthony Towns to bolster their frontcourt would be a very intriguing move. Especially with a rising star like Trey Murphy III to round out their core, the Pelicans would be dangerous after this, but they would be sacrificing a ton of assets to get it done.
The Knicks, on the other hand, would be risking much more by acquiring 36-year-old Durant, who only has one year left on his contract. Still, this would be an all-in move that New York is looking for, but it is a very unlikely trade for all teams involved.