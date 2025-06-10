Pelicans Scoop

Knicks Send Karl-Anthony Towns to Surprise Suitor in Four-Team NBA Trade Idea

The New York Knicks send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New Orleans Pelicans in a wild blockbuster trade idea

Logan Struck

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) stands on court during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, but they did not waste much time making significant changes. The Knicks quickly fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and more big changes could be coming for the big-market franchise.

The Knicks have plenty of talent in their core group of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, but they could be looking to split up their group this summer.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been the top name on this summer's NBA trade market, and the Knicks have recently been floated as a top destination.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Durant to New York, but would redirect Towns to an unexpected suitor, the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, PHX 2026 first-round pick (via WAS), IND 2026 first-round pick (via NO), NO 2026 first-round pick (top-9 protected), 2028 first-round pick swap (via NY), TOR 2031 first-round pick (via NO)

Washington Wizards receive: PJ Tucker, 2027 first-round pick swap (via NO)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32)
Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the Pelicans expected to hang on to star forward Zion Williamson, slotting him alongside a star center like Karl-Anthony Towns to bolster their frontcourt would be a very intriguing move. Especially with a rising star like Trey Murphy III to round out their core, the Pelicans would be dangerous after this, but they would be sacrificing a ton of assets to get it done.

The Knicks, on the other hand, would be risking much more by acquiring 36-year-old Durant, who only has one year left on his contract. Still, this would be an all-in move that New York is looking for, but it is a very unlikely trade for all teams involved.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

