Pelicans' Yves Missi Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to be one of the most talked-about teams ahead of the looming trade deadline. How aggressively the 8-29 Pelicans will sell and who they will make available will determine the trade market. While most of the attention has understandably been given to Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones, the Pelicans have intriguing players who could help teams around the league up and down the roster.

One of those players is second-year player Yves Missi. The 21-year-old center has fallen out of favor in New Orleans this season, and the Indiana Pacers are reportedly trying to see if they can poach him before February 5.

Pacers Are Reportedly Interested in Pelicans' Yves Missi

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Tuesday that the Pacers have "gauged the price tag" of Missi, alongside other centers around the league, including Ivica Zubac, Walker Kessler, Daniel Gafford, and Nic Claxton. So far, nothing has come to fruition, but the Pacers are still desperately looking for a center, and Missi's age, untapped potential, and team-friendly contract make him an obvious fit.

The Pelicans have a fascinating decision to make on Missi. He was drafted by the previous regime, and the current Joe Dumars-Troy Weaver front office already drafted Derik Queen and signed Kevon Looney above him. They also brought in DeAndre Jordan in the offseason, highlighting their lack of faith in Missi.

As a result, Missi has been in and out of the rotation. He is clearly better than Looney and Jordan, and has largely been ahead of them in the rotation, but his role is still nowhere near what it was in his rookie season. His minutes per game went from 26.8 to 17.7, and usage rate from 14.3% to 12.6%. He remains a limited offensive player, but his rim protection and defensive upside are intriguing.

At the same time, Missi is clearly not an organizational priority. If the front office is unsure about the Cameroonian big man, then it would be wise to consider moving on from him sooner rather than later. If Missi continues to have a small role off the bench for the rest of the season, his trade value will only go down. Instead of letting him lose his trade value, the Pelicans would be better off getting draft capital back from the Pacers in a trade before February 5.

Giving up on your 21st-overall pick in only a season and a half would certainly be disappointing, especially if the return is going to be a meager second-round pick or two. Unless the Pelicans start featuring him and playing him next to Derik Queen more, however, it makes sense to entertain Indiana's offer, as well as others'.

