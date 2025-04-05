Pelicans Scoop

LeBron James' Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed LeBron James' final injury status before New Orleans Pelicans game

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans season took one last hit with both CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson joining several of their teammates that were ruled out for the remainder of the season. However, they still have six games remaining on their schedule, with one of those coming Friday night on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Pelicans' injury reports continue to be filled up as the team pivots toward a likely busy offseason, the Lakers find themselves in a must-win situation on Friday night, especially after their loss against the Golden State Warriors. Luckily for them, they received some good news before tip-off that their top star would be available.

Lakers star LeBron James was upgraded from probable to available after being listed with a left groin strain. Coming off a 33-point and nine-assist effort in their loss against the Warriors, James will look to get the Lakers back in the win column against a depleted Pelicans side.

The Lakers will be looking for the 3-0 regular season series sweep on Friday, as James has averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his first two meetings this season against the Pelicans. For the depleted New Orleans side, their top available scorer for Friday is Kelly Olynyk at 10.7 points per game, a drastic difference compared to James.

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers and Pelicans are scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off in Los Angeles on Friday, with the Lakers seeking to avoid any further fall in the conference standings.

