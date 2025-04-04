LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the final time this season on Friday evening. Los Angeles is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Lakers star LeBron James led the Lakers with 33 points in the loss.
James and the Lakers are looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs in a couple of weeks. The major acquisition of former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has made the Lakers a serious contender in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles currently occupies the fourth seed in the potential playoff standings. The Lakers released their injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
LeBron James is listed as probable against the Pelicans due to a left groin strain.
The four-time NBA champion is still performing at a high level despite turning 40 this season. James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 rebounds this season in his 22nd year in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick recently missed a handful of games because of a groin injury, but now James says this is the best he's felt since his return.
"I have to get downhill and find my rhythm, as far as my jump shot that felt pretty good," James said after Thursday night's loss. "… It's probably the best physically that I've felt and I can build off that."
The Lakers have won the last four meetings against the Pelicans dating back to last season and defeated New Orleans during the Play-In Tournament game. Los Angeles has six games remaining in their regular season.
