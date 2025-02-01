LeBron James Reacts to Major Injury in Celtics-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their fifth consecutive game on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, as Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum nailed the game-winner to spoil a potential upset in New Orleans.
The Pelicans lost to the defending champs by just two points, despite missing stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Young forward Trey Murphy III led the way with 40 points, but a near-amazing night in New Orleans went directly downhill.
Following the loss, the Pelicans announced that star point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.
The Pelicans traded for Murray in the offseason, and the 28-year-old guard will finish his debut season in New Orleans after just 31 games. The Pelicans have had horrible injury luck this season, as their top three stars have all suffered major injuries as they fall to 12-37 on the year.
Even LA Lakers star LeBron James chimed in on the unfortunate Murray news, giving support to the Pelicans star guard after his season-ending injury.
Via LeBron James: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔. Speedy and healthy recovery to my lil bro!! Love man! 🫡🤎"
The one-time All-Star has had an impressive career, but this is now his second season-ending injury through seven years. In 2018, Murray suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season, and now his 2024-25 campaign is getting cut short.
This season has been a complete disaster for the Pelicans, and this unfortunate Murray news is not what they needed to turn things around.
