Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History vs Pelicans
After 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, most fans assumed that the five-time All-Star teaming up with LeBron James would be virtually unstoppable. After nine games together, the fans were right.
The Lakers are 7-2 with Doncic in the lineup, and the new LA superstar tandem has been on a tear. The Lakers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, highlighted by James reaching 50,000 career points, but Doncic seemingly attempted to one-up him.
In the blowout win, Doncic dropped 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 15 assists, shooting 9-19 from the field and 6-13 from three-point range. Doncic becomes the first player in Lakers franchise history to record 30+ points, 15+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers in a game, in just his ninth appearance with the team.
Heading into Tuesday's game, Doncic was averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, putting up All-NBA numbers, except the young superstar will not reach the 65-game threshold to earn any postseason awards.
Many opposing teams likely fear the potential of a James-Doncic duo in LA, and if Doncic continues to play at this level, the rest of the league is in trouble. Pelicans star Zion Williamson erupted for 37 points on 17-23 shooting, but it did not matter because of how dominant Doncic and James were, combining for 64 points, 16 rebounds, and 21 assists.
