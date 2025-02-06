Major Report on Brandon Ingram Trade to Toronto Raptors
The end of the road may be here for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed on social media that the Pelicans and Toronto Raptors are in advanced discussions for trading the all-star forward north of the border. Many reports have linked the Raptors to acquiring Ingram before the trade deadline.
Toronto is seeking to pair a talented player next to all-star Scottie Barnes, who was selected to his first all-star appearance last season. Ingram made an all-star team in his first season in New Orleans, winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award that season. Since then, the former No. 2 overall pick has not made another all-star team and has been injured.
Ingram is currently sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 forward stepped on Oklahoma City Thunder Lu Dort's foot on December 7th and has been out ever since. Ingram had recently been seen doing individual workouts at the team facility and participating during pregame shootaround. The team had not updated the status of his injury since December 24th.
Ingram has traveled with the team and was present during the first half of Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. The former Duke standout was not seen on the bench during the second half of the game. New Orleans lost their seventh straight game and is now 12-39 on the year.
The North Carolina native played in just 18 games this season for the Pelicans, averaging 22 points a game, but again failed to remain healthy. He and Zion Williamson's fit never panned out, with the Pelicans never getting past the first round of the playoffs. Ingram and the Pelicans could not agree on a long-term contract for the forward this summer.
