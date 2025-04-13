Massive Injury Report for New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to New Orleans on Sunday to look for the season sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City has already secured the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs and has the best record in the NBA. New Orleans looks to end their miserable season filled with injuries and disappointment.
The Pelicans were hopeful this season would allow them to compete for a championship. New Orleans won 49 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and acquired an all-star in Dejounte Murray to boost the team's playmaking ability. However, the Pelicans endured major injury hits to key players for the duration of the season.
New Orleans used 44 different starting lineups this year and has the second-worst record in the Western Conference. There is growing concern about what the future will hold for head coach Willie Green and some of the team's stars. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
The Pelicans list 11 players out on Sunday versus the Thunder, including Brandon Boston (left ankle), Bruce Brown (right knee), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herb Jones (right shoulder), Karlo Matkovic (left hamstring), CJ McCollum (right foot), Yves Missi (left ankle), Trey Murphy (right shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Kelly Olynyk (left Achilles) and Zion Williamson (back bone contusion).
Oklahoma City is resting most of its key players in preparation for the playoffs next week. The Thunder have nine players who will not play on Sunday. That number includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Lu Dort (injury management), Chet Holmgren (back), Jalen Williams (hip), Alex Caruso (ankle), Cason Wallace (back), and a few other reserves.
Tip-off for Sunday's game at the Smoothie King Center is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
