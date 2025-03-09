Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening at the Smoothie King Center.
Memphis, which has won the first three games against the Pelicans this year by an average of 10 points, looks to sweep the season series with a victory. Memphis is in the midst of the playoffs as the current No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are in line for a top draft pick next year. New Orleans has gone through massive injury bugs this season. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is ruled out for the Grizzlies game for reconditioning purposes. Williamson is still not cleared by the team to play in back-to-back games since his return from a hamstring injury.
Joining him on the injury report are guard CJ McCollum (rest), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston (ankle), and Lester Quinones (G League), who are all ruled out.
Guard Jose Alvarado is questionable to play with left hip soreness. Alvarado played Saturday night versus the Houston Rockets, scoring 17 points off the bench in the Pelicans loss.
Memphis lists four players out, including defensive star Jaren Jackson Jr (ankle), Santi Aldama (calf), Zyon Pullin (patellar tendon), and Yuki Kawamura (G League). Sharpshooting forward Luke Kennard is doubtful with lower back soreness. Memphis has won four of the last five games against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
