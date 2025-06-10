Pelicans Scoop

Massive Three-Team Trade Idea Fixes Problems For Lakers, Mavericks

NBA trade idea addresses key issues for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks while the New Orleans Pelicans add assets

Liam Willerup

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
While many NBA fans will be disappointed if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up staying in Milwaukee this summer and not getting traded from the Bucks, that doesn't mean plenty of other deals around the NBA won't happen. As the NBA Finals are set to resume on Wednesday for Game 3, teams around the league will be looking for ways to prepare their roster to be there next season.

One of the most talented teams in the NBA that might just be a few pieces away from being a true contender is the Los Angeles Lakers. With the league's best scoring trio in Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, it's clear they need to address the center position. To do so, getting on the phone with a familiar team could be the right option for them.

If the Dallas Mavericks were to be open to dealing with the Lakers again, Daniel Gafford could be a perfect fit in Los Angeles. However, getting a deal done with only those two teams involved could be tricky, as this mock trade scenario involves the New Orleans Pelicans joining in as they reportedly have no untouchable players in trade talks.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2028 1st via LAL (NOP has right to swap), 2030 2nd via PHI (through DAL)

Dallas Mavericks receive: Herbert Jones and Gabe Vincent

Mavericks center Daniel Gaffor
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Looking at this trade for the Lakers, they land their starting center in Gafford, who is efficient scoring at the rim and also brings value as a rim protector and rebounder. Furthermore, they add a 3 & D wing in Martin, who was underwhelming this season after a great three-year stretch with the Miami Heat.

As for the Mavericks, they add an All-Defensive wing in Jones, who should help Dallas create one of the best defensive trios in the league alongside Anthony Davis and likely first-overall pick Cooper Flagg. In terms of Vincent, he can serve as the team's starting point guard with Kyrie Irving set to miss time.

Lastly, for the Pelicans, they land a scoring wing in Knecht, who's on his rookie deal for the next three seasons. While Vanderbilt might not be the flashiest name, he brings toughness and rebounding to a team that needs it. They would also add a swap with the Lakers in 2028 and a 2030 second-round pick, giving them more draft capital on top of their Milwaukee picks.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

