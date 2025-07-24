NBA Analyst New Orleans Pelicans Amid Relocation Talk
The New Orleans Pelicans have become the black sheep of the NBA this summer, receiving heavy criticism from all angles regarding their front office, roster, and draft picks. Now, longtime NBA commentator and podcaster Bill Simmons has floated the idea that the Pelicans should leave New Orleans entirely.
On a recent episode of "The BS Podcast", Simmons had some seriously harsh words regarding New Orleans' status as a basketball city and the Pelicans fanbase.
"I don't mean to start panic on New Orleans basketball, I'm also not sure there's enough of a fan base in place to even care that much," Simmions said. "But that lease at the Smoothie King Center expires, I think in 2029. This is an experiment that has not worked for 50 plus years in New Orleans with professional basketball.
"If you and I owned a team and they asked us what we thought. Well, we definitely have enough players to go to 32 teams. That doesn't mean we should, (because) we're making so much money from the media rights.
I look at a situation like New Orleans, I don't know what that team is worth in its current state. If somebody bought them and just moved them to Seattle and paid everybody relocation fees, and then you didn't have to split your media rights, that seems like where this is headed."
Simmons also suggested that there is a growing buzz across the league that the Pelicans' worsening situation in New Orleans could be a way to circumvent a diminished media rights deal.
