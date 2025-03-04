NBA Fans React To LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers-Pelicans
To the surprise of many, the New Orleans Pelicans have seen a small surge of wins over their last 10 games, albeit a 5-5 record during that stretch. Regardless, they're coming off a win against the Utah Jazz, where four Pelicans starters finished with 20 or more points. Now, they'll welcome a much bigger challenge on Tuesday.
Finishing off their four-game road trip, the Pelicans will head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. One of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break, boasting a six-game winning streak, the Lakers will look for a win to further separate themselves as the second seed. However, they could be without one of their top players.
Lakers forward LeBron James is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans due to injury management. James hasn't missed a contest since February 8th, but that hasn't stopped fans from going online and expressing their thoughts on the recent news:
"Don’t need him against the pelicans," one fan replied with.
"I’ll never take this for granted. The most available superstar in nba history," one user boldly stated.
"Take rest," one user suggested.
"iron man," a user replied with.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's clear that Lakers fans think they can get away with a win even without James. In games that James has missed this year, the Lakers hold a 3-1 record, with their one loss coming to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
