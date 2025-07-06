NBA Fans React to Pelicans’ Heartfelt CJ McCollum Post
The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the busiest teams so far in the 2025 offseason, headlined by a big draft night trade and an unexpected move to acquire young star guard Jordan Poole.
Poole, 26, is an exciting addition for the Pelicans, and their new duo of him and Zion Williamson, alongside an impressive supporting cast, could certainly make some noise. However, as part of the trade to acquire Poole, the Pelicans gave up veteran guard CJ McCollum, sending him to the Washington Wizards.
McCollum, 33, spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Pelicans after getting traded there from the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2021-22 deadline. Through 223 regular season games in New Orleans, McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game with 45.2/39.8/75.2 shooting splits.
Even though he did not see much success with the Pelicans, he was a very valuable veteran guard, and his service will undoubtedly be missed. After the trade went official on Sunday, the Pelicans made a heartfelt post to thank McCollum for his time with the franchise.
Via New Orleans Pelicans: "Thank you, CJ. For the buckets, for the leadership, for embracing the city. ❤️"
Many fans reacted to the Pelicans' recent post.
"💔 You’ll be missed. Thanks for your years with the Pels," one fan commented.
"A true leader on and off the court," another fan said.
"Seriously he’s one of the best players I’ve ever had to watch in a pelicans uniform!! [CJ McCollum] thank you!!" a fan replied.