NBA Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury News for Thunder-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the number one seed in the Western Conference and the current candidate for MVP of the regular season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this Sunday afternoon for the final game of the regular season.
The race for the MVP has many people in disagreement on who should be the MVP of the league, with some fans and analysts believing the title belongs to the current MVP Nikola Jokic, who just set his place in NBA history by becoming the first center to average a triple-double. Others believe the title belongs to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Shai hasn't set a record in the way Jokic has, but he has been no slouch this season, either. In the 76 games he has played in, he is currently averaging 32.7 points, which has put him in a position to take on the scoring title, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals a game on 52/38/90 shooting splits.
Shai has also led his team to a league-best 67-14 record this season, which has them 15 games ahead of the rest second-place Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.
While many fans were anticipating to see the potential MVP in full display this Sunday at the Smoothie King Center, the Thunder have listed Shai as OUT due to a left shin contusion. Fans have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on the latest news.
"MVP wrapped up 🙂↕"via: @DubsThunder
"Nikola joker for #MVP" via: @ManoloReturnz
"Jaylin Williams 4th triple double incoming" via:@FreeYSLGunna
The reactions are mixed as Shai's fans believe there is no reason for him to play as he has locked up the MVP award, while others believe the opposite. However, one thing is for sure: the Thunder and SGA are poised to make some noise this post-season behind Shai and his talents.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST
