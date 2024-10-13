NBA Insider Thinks USA Basketball Needs Pelicans Star Zion Williamson In The Future
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are preparing for the upcoming NBA season later this month. During the summer, Team USA Basketball captured gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and preparations are already underway for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. One NBA insider believes those plans must include Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
The Athletic's Joe Vardon recently wrote a piece about the USA basketball source who said the former No. 1 and 2 overall picks would be key to winning gold in 2028.
"We will still have a great chance to win gold, but it won't be easy," the source said. "Ja and Zion need to be in the mix. Moving forward, hopefully they can get on track and stay on track."
There is expected to be a major turnover from this year's team to the one who plays for gold in four years. Veterans LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry figure not to be on the 2028 team, leaving the door open for the newer crop of NBA stars to stake their claim.
Williamson has been injury-prone throughout much of his NBA career. Last season, he played a career-high 70 games, averaging 22.9 points on nearly 60% shooting from the field. Morant has missed time similarly due to injury and suspension. Last season, the two-time All-Star was suspended for the first 25 games of the season and then, after playing just nine games, missed the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury.
The NBA is littered with young talent, and the roster, including Williamson and Morant, could also include Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, newly-crowned Celtics champion Jayson Tatum, Lakers power-forward Anthony Davis, and 76ers MVP Joel Embiid.
Davis is the last New Orleans franchise member to make an Olympic roster. The then-named New Orleans Hornets drafted Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012 before a rash of injuries allowed Davis to play in the Olympics that summer before ever suiting up in an NBA uniform. He appeared in seven Olympic games, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Team USA won the Gold Medal after defeating Spain in the title game.
Williamson is certainly the team favorite to make the roster, although Team USA has shown to open up spots for role players, such as Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, this year. That could open the door for players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III to make the team in 2028.