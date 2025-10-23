NBA Referees Admit Crucial Mistake in Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
The New Orleans Pelicans opened their 2025-26 season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, as both teams entered the game with key contributors sidelined due to injury. Given it was the first game of the season for both teams, it's hard to say how they stack up against the rest of the league, but one thing was certain: they were entertaining.
After a strong third quarter put Memphis in the driver's seat, the Pelicans weren't able to do enough in the final quarter to walk away with the win, as New Orleans won 128-122. The top drafts pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, led their respective teams in scoring with 27 and 35 points. However, a missed call late in the game could've changed the outcome.
NBA Referees Admit Mistake
In the league's Last-Two Minute Report released for Pelicans-Grizzlies, it pointed out an incorrect call that resulted in two free throws for Morant. Being guarded by Pelicans guard Herb Jones, Morant attacked the basket, where Jones was called for a shooting foul. Highlighted in the report, Jones maintained clean contact, and no foul should've been called.
Instead, the Grizzlies were awarded two free throws, with Morant knocking down both to increase the lead to 120-117. Based on the following outcomes from the game, the result very well could've swayed in New Orleans' favor had they not been faced with a three-point lead late, eventually resulting in them having to foul Memphis and send them to the line.
Game Recap
Looking at the game in general, it was New Orleans' to lose heading into halftime, as they had built an 11-point lead. Jordan Poole led all scorers at halftime with 15 points and 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, making the trade look like a big win for the Pelicans' offense. However, it was a different story in the second half.
It wasn't just that Poole and Jones were limited offensively in the second half, but the Grizzlies turned things around big time. Morant scored 24 of his 35 points in the second half, shooting 9-for-12 from the field, proving why he was the best player on the court. While he had some help to spark the comeback, the two-time All-Star deserved all the credit he got.
Looking ahead for the Pelicans, it won't get any easier. They'll play host to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, as the French star is coming off a historic 40-point, 15-rebound performance against the Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.