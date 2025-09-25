NBA Star Dejounte Murray Receives Target Date for Injury Return
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge trade in the 2024 offseason, sending Dyson Daniels, among four other players and two first-round picks, to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
After the 2024-25 season, many fans claim that the Pelicans lost the trade, as Daniels finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award in Atlanta, while Murray played just 31 games in his debut season in New Orleans.
Through 31 appearances, Murray averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, but his 2024-25 season was cut short after tearing his Achilles during a late January game.
Murray's injury progress
Murray has made it clear that he is recovering well from the major injury, giving a promising update during his media day press conference this week.
"Man, it’s been great. Just taking it one day at a time and making sure the mental’s there and, obviously, all the physical things," Murray said. "...I think I could beat a lot of guys one-on-one right now if I’m just being honest with you. And that’s just the confidence. That’s the work I’ve been doing."
It has been unclear when Murray will return to action, but ESPN's Shams Charania recently gave an idea of when he could see the court again.
"He is making progress. He is doing a lot better. Every single day, he is doing a little more. This is an injury that occurred late January, the surgery for this Achilles tear was early February. I would look at right after New Year's as to where Dejounte Murray could pinpoint to make his return," Charania reported on NBA Today on Wednesday.
Murray's potential impact in New Orleans
The Pelicans should be very excited to get Murray back on the court, not only because of how talented the one-time All-Star is, but because of how much talent the Pelicans have put around him.
Once Murray returns, the Pelicans will have an expected starting lineup of Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi, on top of a bench unit that consists of Herb Jones, Kevon Looney, Jose Alvarado, Jeremiah Fears, Saddiq Bey, and more.
The Pelicans have enough talent to be a legitimate threat to make the playoffs next season, but their success will entirely rely on how healthy they can stay throughout the season.