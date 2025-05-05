NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to New Rising Team
The NBA Playoffs continue for eight teams still alive and playing for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The remaining 22 teams head into the offseason, hoping to retool for a chance to compete next season. The New Orleans Pelicans might need a major roster shakeup before next year.
New Orleans finished the season 21-61, the second-worst record in franchise history. They fired former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and replaced him with former Detroit Pistons top executive Joe Dumars. The former Pistons great now is tasked with building a solid roster, whether with or without star forward Zion Williamson.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently published a trade scenario piece that sends the two-time All-Star to the Detroit Pistons in the blockbuster deal.
Detroit Pistons receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris, Bobi Klintman, a 2027 first-round pick (top-three-protected) and a 2025 second-round pick (via TOR)
Buckley writes, "They are six years into the Williamson era, and here's what they have to show for it: two playoff trips, zero postseason series wins, two coaching changes, a head-of-the-front-office firing and some notable (see: costly) trades that haven't panned out. And we all know what they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a new result, right?"
Despite the Pelicans making the playoffs twice during Williamson's tenure there, the former No. 1 overall pick has not played in a postseason game in his career due to injury. Williamson played in just 30 games this year after playing a career-high 70 games a season ago. He averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.
New Orleans traded away former all-star forward Brandon Ingram this season and will have a high draft pick in this year's upcoming draft. The Pelicans could use this time to rebuild while collecting assets for the future. Williamson would get a fresh start in Detroit on a team that made the playoffs this season and would pair nicely with Detroit's young star, Cade Cunningham.
