NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Pelicans Among Teams Interested in Kristaps Porzingis
On Monday, the Boston Celtics unsurprisingly traded two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday, but his destination was a bit unexpected. The Celtics sent Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.
Of course, Holiday's future in Portland is uncertain, but many people are focused on what Boston's next move will be. The expectation heading into the offseason is that the Celtics would work on saving money, and now Kristaps Porzingis could be the next to go.
A new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reveals a handful of teams interested in Porzingis, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors, among others.
"The next order of business in Boston is trading Kristaps Porzingis, sources said. As he enters the final year of his contract, Porzingis has drawn interest from several teams in both conferences. The Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors are a few of the 10-12 teams that have been in contact with the Celtics recently, sources said," Siegel wrote.
Porzingis has spent the last two seasons in Boston after getting traded from the Washington Wizards. Through his two-year tenure, Porzingis has averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game with impressive 50.2/39.2/83.8 shooting splits.
Porzingis would be a very interesting fit in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson, creating a very dynamic frontcourt, although the injury concerns would be off the charts. The Pelicans are certainly in a position to outbid the Lakers and Warriors for Porzingis if it came down to that, but New Orleans does not have as much of a need for the 7-foot-2 big man.