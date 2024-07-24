New Orleans Pelicans Rookies Receive Passable Summer League Grades
The NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas was not great overall for the New Orleans Pelicans. They were one of three teams, along with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, to go winless.
Despite the lack of team success, there were a few players whose performances stood out. With the front office still looking to shake the roster up, some guys put themselves in a position to earn a spot come opening night.
One of the players who New Orleans could be relying on heavily once the regular season rolls around is rookie center Yves Missi. The No. 21 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Baylor could factor into the mix for Willie Green early because of changes to the depth chart.
With Jonas Valanciunas departing in free agency for the Washington Wizards, and Larry Nance Jr. on his way to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Dejounte Murray blockbuster, there is a major void to fill.
Las Vegas was the first time Pelicans fans got to see Missi in action, and his performance was solid. Over at Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey handed out grades for the top rookies in the Summer League. New Orleans rookies received a B- grade, headlined by how Missi played.
“The New Orleans Pelicans don't currently have a starting-caliber center on the roster, so there's some pressure on No. 21 pick Yves Missi to be ready to contribute right away.
And while his scoring has looked a little rocky in Vegas, Missi's done a good job of moving the ball out of rolls that don't lead to scoring opportunities. And most importantly, he's looked like a difference-maker on the defensive end,” Bailey wrote.
In four games, Missi averaged 1.8 blocks and 4.8 rebounds. He made his presence felt on the defensive end, which is all the Pelicans probably need from their center position this season.
New Orleans has a lot of options to rely on when it comes to scoring the basketball. Murray joins CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and potentially Brandon Ingram if he isn’t traded.
An Ingram trade could certainly bring back a starting-caliber center, which would take pressure off of Missi to start from Day 1. Ideally, that is what would occur as he would be afforded the time to continue his development as a backup.
Another rookie who partook in the Summer League for the Pelicans was Antonio Reeves. Bailey shared some thoughts on his performance as well.
“New Orleans' second-rounder, Antonio Reeves, hasn't looked as good, but his college resume suggests he can develop into an NBA-level outside shooter.”
Reeves was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game in Las Vegas. A stellar marksman from deep at Kentucky, he could provide Green with another versatile 3-and-D option behind Trey Murphy and Herb Jones on the perimeter.