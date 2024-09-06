New Orleans Pelicans Forward A 'Hidden Gem' In The NBA
The NBA is a star-driven league. Every team that contends for the championship every season has one of the top players in the NBA on its roster. The New Orleans Pelicans think they have that with Zion Williamson and are surrounding him with a cast of players that complement his style of play.
Many players in the NBA get overlooked by the top-echelon guys, but they are integral to the team's success. Bleacher Report listed ten players in the NBA who are hidden gems and the Pelicans' Trey Murphy III made the list.
"Of all the players included in this exercise, Trey Murphy III might be the most recognizable. He's been a Slam Dunk Contest participant, a Most Improved Player award vote-getter (seventh in 2022-23), and a near-nightly starter (65 starts that same season). He is still being overlooked and undervalued. Even those who appreciate him as a high-end support player might underrate his ability to make an impact."
The fourth-year forward has made himself recognizable off the court with his media ventures in TV and podcasting. Murphy III sees a future in the media space outside of basketball when his career ends. However, he is making a name for himself on the court with his year-over-year improvement.
Last season, he posted career-highs in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9), and assists (2.2), nearly averaging 30 minutes a game. Many knew the former Virginia standout was a dynamic shooter, but he's improved his game on the defensive side as well.
According to the Dunks & Threes website, Murphy III ranked in the 71st percentile in estimated defensive plus/minus ratings. Evidenced last year with him averaging nearly a steal per game and a career-high 0.5 blocks per contest.
His height and wingspan make him an ideal candidate for the Pelicans in small-ball lineups this year. New Orleans lost Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. this summer, so Murphy III should get extended time in the frontcourt when the Pelicans decide to play at a smaller and quicker pace.
The Pelicans forward should also get extended with his contract this summer. He's eligible for a rookie extension and given his value to the team, New Orleans will likely get that done sooner rather than later. Aside from that, Murphy III is hard at work this summer improving his game. He acknowledged last season it will be a matter of time before he gets the recognition he deserves.
"I think the biggest thing is work hard every day," Murphy III told reporters during exit interviews. "Understanding I'm going to be a really good player in this league. It's just a matter of time before it really shows."