New Orleans Pelicans Forward Pitched As Trade Target for Rebuilding East Squad
As we get closer to the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans still don’t have a resolution for forward Brandon Ingram.
Entering the final year of his contract, the talented wing player has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The team has shopped him around the league but to no avail.
His market hasn’t been very strong for several reasons. Paramount among them is that he is seeking a massive long-term extension.
Ingram believes that he is worth a max contract. That isn’t something the Pelicans believe, and based on the lack of traction on the trade market, it would seem that the rest of the NBA would agree.
New Orleans could sign him to an extension, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards either.
Having never paid the luxury tax in its existence, it is hard to imagine ownership agreeing to do it now. Unless the product on the court blows away expectations and they are challenging for a title, expect the front office to do what is necessary to skirt that bill.
While the situation remains fluid now, trade rumors will persist as long as he sticks on the team. Who could emerge as a potential suitor for the former No. 2 pick?
The Brooklyn Nets are a team to keep an eye on.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has listed Ingram as one of three trade targets the rebuilding squad could have during the season.
“Brooklyn's books will be clean once Ben Simmons' $40.3 million disappears after this season, which makes the prospect of paying Ingram $200 million over the next four a little easier to handle. Considering the sour tone things seem to have taken between Ingram and the Pels, this could be a shrewd buy-low move.”
There is no denying the talent which the Duke product possesses. He has reached All-Star level in his career previously and isn’t even in his prime yet.
It would be interesting to see if a team such as the Nets would make a perceived “buy now” move. Based on moves they made this past offseason, their sights are set on the top of the 2025 NBA draft and landing one of Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
Alas, he just isn’t a fit for the Pelicans any longer. His skill set doesn’t mesh with Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray as well as Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones, who should be the starting wings when healthy.