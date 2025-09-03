New Orleans Pelicans Give 6-foot-9 Forward Chance to Join NBA
The New Orleans Pelicans were a bottom-five team last year, finishing with a 21-61 record. As the saying goes, "It's only up from here."
Led by Zion Williamson, the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Pelicans are looking to retool and start competing with healthy, young talent. They went out and got Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards and signed Kevon Looney from the Golden State Warriors. Both players were on the Warriors' 2022 roster when they won the championship, giving them deep playoff experience.
With Zion at the helm, and if he can stay healthy, that's their number one option. A guy who can put up 30 points and 10 rebounds on any given night. This team wants to compete, but they just need the right players and situation to do so.
The Fresh Legs For Training Camp
With training camp rapidly approaching, the Pelicans are looking to add depth to their roster. This is where their depth will be on full display.
This team looks good on paper: They have a young crafty guard in Poole, their recent lottery pick Jeremiah Fears is coming off the bench, Herb Jones is a bright young defender, and of course, Zion is going to bully in the post.
New Acquisition On The Way
The Pelicans just signed Garrison Brooks, a forward returning from playing overseas. They also officially announced the signing of Jalen McDaniels, who most recently played for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G League team.
Brooks, standing at 6-foot-10, who played most recently for the Wolves Twinsbet in Lithuania, averaged eight points and over four rebounds per game. Brooks, a former North Carolina and Mississippi State forward, has made appearances in the Summer League as well as the G League with the Westchester Knicks.
McDaniels' most recent campaign with the Go-Go gave him averages of over 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per night. He also has appeared in 252 games across his career in the NBA, with Charlotte, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington.
Why These Guys Matter
Brooks and McDaniels might not be the flashiest players, but depth is more important than ever in today's NBA. Especially with the Pelicans battling injuries last season, a player like Brooks could see action at times if the Pelicans see injuries to their forward depth. Brook is likely on a training camp deal, but that doesn't mean he couldn't get signed to a two-way or 10-day contract down the line.
Related Articles
NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball Team Up in Blockbuster Deal
Who Will Be The Pelicans' Biggest X-Factor For The 2025-26 Season?
Willie Green Gets Honest on Developing New NBA First-Round Picks