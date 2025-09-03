Pels depth chart:



PG: Poole / Jeremiah Fears / Alvarado

SG: Trey Murphy / Jordan Hawkins

SF: Herb Jones / Saddiq Bey

PF: Zion / Karlo Matkovic

C: Yves Missi / Derik Queen / Looney



Fantastic guard room, especially when Dejounte comes back. Super thin in the frontcourt, though. pic.twitter.com/XeNYvEFHT8