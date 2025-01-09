Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move Before 76ers Game

The Pelicans have reportedly made a roster move.

Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and center Trey Jemison III (55) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are amid a nightmare season. Just 7-31 on the season, New Orleans ranks last in the Western Conference standings. This has primarily been due to injuries, most notably to star forward Zion Williamson.

Recently returning from unextended injury absence, Williamson’s played just his seventh game of the season. Williamson looked good, but will need to be ramped up to his usual workload. He has been joined on the sidelines by several key teammates this season, including Brandon Ingram.

As their rotation has been decimated by injuries, New Orleans has reshuffled its roster at times this season. On Thursday, the team reportedly made another roster move.

Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) during warmup before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pelicans have waived center Trey Jemison.

Via Scotto: “The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving two-way center Trey Jemison, league sources told @hoopshype. Jemison has averaged 5.1 points on 53.6 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds in 18 minutes over three seasons combined with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans.” 

Jemison has appeared in 16 games for New Orleans this season, averaging 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 10.4 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-11 center will now look for his next NBA opportunity.

New Orleans made this roster move ahead of Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers that will be played at Wells Fargo Center.

