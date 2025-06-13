Pelicans Owner Reacts to Shocking Zion Williamson Controversy
Lawsuits are lawsuits. It's just something that people do.
Speaking on recent allegations of abuse and rape made by an old romantic partner of Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson offered up little beyond outright denial of any claims made toward the team's star.
"People can sue you for anything," she said. "There's no reason. You can be innocent, or not, so it's just something that people do, unfortunately.”
You can read Benson's full statement below:
"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This is the plaintiff’s third set of attorneys. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.
"Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars.
"Mr. Williamson reported the plaintiff’s extortion attempts to law enforcement. We understand that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with that report, and we are prepared to provide the court with documentation that supports these facts."
The Pelicans and Williamson will move forward in court, if needed, to "fully vindicate" the forward from any accusations. And while Williamson's name draws attention to the case, it's unlikely to amount to more than a settlement.
