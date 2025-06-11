4x NBA All-Star, Ex-Pelican Suspended After Fan Altercation
As talented as DeMarcus Cousins was in the NBA, he was arguably as well-known for his hot temper as much as anything. And that temper showed itself again for Cousins in a recent game.
The former New Orleans Pelican star got into a major fan altercation on Monday, as he's currently playing for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico.
In a game against Vaqueros de Bayamon, Cousins got into it with a fan sitting courtside with an obscene gesture, then, after he was ejected, fans started to throw drinks and popcorn at Cousins in the tunnel. That understandably got a visceral reaction out of Cousins.
Police and team personnel had to hold Cousins back from getting back out onto the main floor, which is probably a good thing. Otherwise, this could've turned into a "Malice at the Palace" situation.
The Baloncesto Superior Nacional League announced the punishments for Cousins were handed down on Tuesday, with Cousins being suspended for the remainder of the season (seven regular season games remaining) and fined $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and an "act that incites violence".
That fine could expand to a $10,000 fine unless he can show cause why he shouldn't be fined the additional amount.
The fans involved who have been identified have also been banned for the rest of the season, while Vaqueros de Bayamon have to show cause on why they shouldn't be fined $7,500. The team has also been warned that if it happens again, they risk having their arena closed and having to play their games elsewhere.
Cousins was ejected 14 times in his NBA career, tied for the sixth most in NBA history, while picking up more than 140 technical fouls. In his 65 games with the Pelicans, which were cut short because of injury, Cousins averaged 25 PPG and 12.7 RPG. Had he been able to stay healthy, the frontcourt of him and Anthony Davis could've made some real noise.
