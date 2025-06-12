Pelicans Scoop

Ex-NBA Champion’s Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proclamation

Ex-New Orleans Pelicans player Kendrick Perkins' bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proclamation ahead of Game 3

Liam Willerup

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The NBA is constantly evolving, as the league is deeper than ever, and players are scoring at higher rates than ever before. Just this past regular season, 34 players averaged at least 20 points per game, and that's only factoring in those who played at least 70% of their team's games. Of that group, just two averaged more than 30, including the league MVP.

Leading the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game and averaging just over 30 during the postseason, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly become one of the top scorers in the NBA over the last three seasons. However, ex-NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins thinks he's gone above that, speaking on him ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"Played with a lot of Hall of Famers... 10 years from now, I'm gonna say that I covered an all-time great in SGA," Perkins said on NBA Countdown. "He's already one of the greatest scorers to ever touch the damn basketball."

Whether it's scoring in the midrange, attacking the basket, getting to the free-throw line, or even shooting from beyond the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander has displayed his scoring prowess on all levels of the court. Going as far as calling him one of the greatest scorers ever might be a stretch, but at the pace he's going, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't too far off.

A former Boston Celtic, OKC Thunder, and New Orleans Pelican, Perkins had played alongside NBA legends such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. At just 26 years old, Perkins sees Gilgeous-Alexander in that similar light.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

