Ex-NBA Champion’s Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proclamation
The NBA is constantly evolving, as the league is deeper than ever, and players are scoring at higher rates than ever before. Just this past regular season, 34 players averaged at least 20 points per game, and that's only factoring in those who played at least 70% of their team's games. Of that group, just two averaged more than 30, including the league MVP.
Leading the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game and averaging just over 30 during the postseason, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly become one of the top scorers in the NBA over the last three seasons. However, ex-NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins thinks he's gone above that, speaking on him ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
"Played with a lot of Hall of Famers... 10 years from now, I'm gonna say that I covered an all-time great in SGA," Perkins said on NBA Countdown. "He's already one of the greatest scorers to ever touch the damn basketball."
Whether it's scoring in the midrange, attacking the basket, getting to the free-throw line, or even shooting from beyond the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander has displayed his scoring prowess on all levels of the court. Going as far as calling him one of the greatest scorers ever might be a stretch, but at the pace he's going, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't too far off.
A former Boston Celtic, OKC Thunder, and New Orleans Pelican, Perkins had played alongside NBA legends such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. At just 26 years old, Perkins sees Gilgeous-Alexander in that similar light.
