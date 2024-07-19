New Orleans Pelicans Questioned About Lack of Certainty in One Key Area
The New Orleans Pelicans made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for Dejounte Murray. However, with that move now in place and looking at their roster as a whole, there's a big issue at the center position.
That's not to say that adding Murray wasn't the right decision; it just means that the Pelicans have to make another move to make that one work out as intended.
As currently constructed, they'd likely be playing Trey Murphy or Zion Williamson as the starting five, which raises many questions. Williamson struggles to stay on the court and guarding centers would only bring an even bigger worry about his health issues.
Murphy is an above-average defender, but he's 6-foot-8 and would likely have a ton of trouble playing the five. Even if he was, for some reason, a decent defender as a center, it almost feels like a waste not to have him defend the same way he has over the past few years.
It goes to say that there are way too many questions about who could potentially start at the five in a few months.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report feels the same way, questioning what New Orleans is doing at the position.
"They also came into this summer seemingly determined to move on from Jonas Valančiūnas, who wasn't an ideal fit with Zion Williamson. Valančiūnas wound up signing with the Washington Wizards, and New Orleans replaced him with...uh, good question actually. They actually even traded his backup Larry Nance Jr. in the Murray move, so this position group could look entirely different.
"Unless someone exceeds expectations, it won't be for the better. Rookie Yves Missi has impressive hops, but he's as raw as you'd expect a 20-year-old, one-and-done freshman to be."
Yves Missi even being an option is where the front office might be going wrong. And that isn't a knock on the young man, but he's only 20 years old and was drafted late in the first round of a rather weak draft class.
Rookie centers are often tricky as it's a much different game than college. While Dereck Lively made an impact for the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie, the Pelicans can't expect that to be the case for multiple reasons.
They signed Daniel Theis, but he's mostly played off the bench over the past five-plus years.
This situation is less than ideal, and one the front office will need to address sooner rather than later.