New Orleans Pelicans Reveal New Partnership for Jersey Patch in Coming Season
A popular way for NBA teams to generate more revenue has been selling ad space on their jerseys. While not as prominent as we have seen in sports such as soccer, franchises such as the New Orleans Pelicans were partnering with companies and putting a patch on the front of the jerseys above the team names.
Since the 2020-21 season, the Pelicans have had a deal with Ibotta to be featured on the jersey patch. This season, that will be changing.
They have created a new partnership with NewAge Products Inc. A new jersey patch was featured during media day on Monday and a community partnership was announced between the two sides as well.
“We started NewAge Products about 20 years ago with the goal of taking two unique categories of garage organization and outdoor kitchens and making them something that every home in America should have,” says NewAge President and Co-Founder Parag Shah in a release. “Today is probably the biggest moment in our company’s history because now we can share that message with the perfect partner—the New Orleans Pelicans.”
This is the second major partnership that NewAge has made in the sports world. Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that they have a multi-year agreement with USA Hockey.
The company’s goal is to become a global leader in the home improvement space, per the news release. Their brand is going to now be featured prominently in two of the most popular sports in the world.
We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans Pelicans and immerse ourselves in the vibrant New Orleans community," Shah added via the team’s official website. “We are excited to not only showcase our products in the region but also to engage with the community through various initiatives and giveaways throughout the partnership. Given the Gulf South region's rich culinary heritage, it’s a perfect fit for NewAge to highlight our outdoor kitchen solutions, and to bring them to the heart of local gatherings.”
Positive change and changes to the local landscape are two of the goals NewAge and New Orleans have in this partnership. Local high school and youth sports will be receiving support as part of the deal from a community perspective.
“We are excited to welcome NewAge Products Inc. as a new partner,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor, Gayle Benson, via the team’s website. “Their commitment to community engagement aligns perfectly with our own values. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will make a meaningful impact, from local youth programs to community improvement projects. This partnership will help us continue to grow and connect with the New Orleans community in new and impactful ways.”