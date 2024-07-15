New Orleans Pelicans Should Reunite New Star with Cheap Free Agent
The New Orleans Pelicans have made a big change to their backcourt and could be primed to make another addition.
With money tied up in other places, their sights will be focused on adding minimum-contract players.
When searching around the open market for the best cheap veterans still available, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named a player who stood out.
Lonnie Walker is coming off of a solid depth season for the Brooklyn Nets and could provide shooting off the bench for the Pelicans.
"At 6'4" with a 6'10" wingspan, Walker has good size for a guard. He's a solid athlete and slasher who's recently become more reliable from three, too. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 10.7 points and 1.7 threes, while shooting 37.5 percent from deep," Bailey wrote.
One main reason he makes sense is his familiarity with new point guard Dejounte Murray.
Back with the San Antonio Spurs, the two played 172 games together and showed comfort when on the court. Murray played better when Walker was alongside him, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists during his career as a whole with the Spurs. In games with Walker, those numbers jumped up to 15.9, 7.1 and 6.3 respectively.
Offering their new star someone he's familiar with could ease the transition both on and off the court.
Walker also has plenty of upside as a player in his own right. He's a solid shooter who's capable of taking a game over at any moment.
He averaged 17.4 minutes per contest in which he accrued 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He did it while shooting 38.4 percent from deep and also had 14 games with 17 or more points, too.
The 25-year-old is also a plus on the defensive side of the ball. He has the size and athleticism to do well against both guards and smaller forwards.
He's a bit more talented and younger than the normal players who are on minimum deals, so it would be a nice value for the Pelicans front office.
Though it isn't a huge need, Walker could be an upgrade over someone like Matt Ryan and could possibly fight for minutes with some of the other guards heading into the upcoming year.