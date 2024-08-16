New Orleans Pelicans Star Just Outside Top 10 of NBA MVP Odds
The New Orleans Pelicans have cemented their status as a playoff contender in the Western Conference. They have been in the NBA Play-In Tournament all three years under head coach Willie Green, improving their win total in each campaign.
But, they have no postseason success to show for their improvements.
They have made the field twice, but have been eliminated in both instances in the first round; in 2021 by the Phoenix Suns and this past season by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pelicans are hoping that the acquisition of Dejounte Murray will help get them over the hump in a deep, loaded Western Conference. But, the key to reaching their ceiling is Zion Williamson.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke has had issues staying healthy throughout his professional career. He played in a career-high 70 games in 2023-24, yet still finished the season in street clothes, watching New Orleans in the playoffs.
He has yet to make an appearance in a playoff game despite the Pelicans advancing in 2022 and 2024. In three out of his five seasons as a pro, Williamson has missed at least half of the games, including the 2021-22 campaign when he missed the entire thing because of a foot injury.
Despite the injury concerns, New Orleans agreed to a rookie scale supermax with him during the 2022 NBA offseason. There were some protections involved for the franchise should he be unable to stay healthy.
Health has been the only thing holding Williamson back.
When he is on the court, he is a force to be reckoned with given his rare combination of size and athleticism. His career numbers are very impressive when considering just how limited he has been at times.
In 184 games, he is averaging 24.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.8 minutes per contest. He has only scratched the surface of his potential. He has also grown as a playmaker, becoming extremely productive with the ball in his hands.
That tantalizing potential is a big reason why Williamson is thought of so highly.
In the 2024-25 NBA MVP award odds, he is just outside the top 10 because of how productive he can be despite the injury woes.
He is currently right around No. 13, being listed with similar odds to Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. He's also behind former league MVPs Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Right behind Williamson is Durant’s teammate, Devin Booker, and the Los Angeles Lakers duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is also listed behind him at most sportsbooks.
With 100/1 odds, Williamson is considered a longshot for the award right now, but if he can stay healthy and produce at the clip he is capable, then he will certainly be a dark horse contender for the award.