New Orleans Pelicans Star Linked as Possible Knicks Trade Target
While Brandon Ingram is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, there is still belief that the team could end up trading him before the NBA trade deadline this year.
Ingram was one of the hottest names in the rumor mill during the offseason. However, no trades materialized for him that the Pelicans were interested in making. That could change as the season moves forward.
In the first three games of the year, Ingram has been very productive for New Orleans. He has averaged 22.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range.
At just 27 years old, there are quite a few teams who could look to trade for Ingram to be a centerpiece of their future.
Keeping that in mind, could the New York Knicks be a potential trade destination for the star forward?
Colin Keane of The Sporting News has suggested that the Knicks could make sense as an Ingram suitor as they try to compete with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. He is surprisingly suggesting that Josh Hart could be a piece heading back to the Pelicans.
"New York could offer New Orleans Mitchell Robinson to fill their need at center. Josh Hart and rising bench star Miles McBride would also have to be included in the deal to make the money work," Keane wrote.
If New York was to pull off a trade for Ingram, they would have to figure out a way to sign him to a long-term deal. Ingram is currently in the final year of his contract.
Also, this would be a massive deal that would impact the Knicks' depth. They could have some issues with bench production if they were to make this move.
As for New Orleans, Hart would not want to stay with the team. He has been very vocal about his dislike for the Pelicans. New Orleans could flip him elsewhere for more value.
Adding Robinson would give them a legitimate center option and a piece like McBride would help with bench production. It's a move that would be solid for the Pelicans.
Obviously, this is just an idea and it's not a very likely one. But, New York is always looking to make moves for stars and Ingram would fit the description of a player they would usually have interest in.