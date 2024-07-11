New Orleans Pelicans Trade Pitch Moves Herb Jones for Interesting Center Option
The New Orleans Pelicans made a blockbuster trade when they landed Dejounte Murray. However, it also didn't address the clear need of finding a starting center.
They signed Daniel Theis on Monday, a smart move given their center depth, but they still need a starter.
The Pelicans have pieces they could move that should interest other teams, especially Brandon Ingram. Ingram has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few months, as he could get back a return that might better the roster.
Moving him would see New Orleans lose a 26-year-old who has the ability to be a high-level player, but his inconsistencies allow the front office to move him if they want to.
The emergence of Trey Murphy could also make others expandable for players who better fit their roster. Herb Jones is another player who's been flirted in trade rumors, although it'd be interesting to move a 25-year-old who has the potential to be the best defensive player in the NBA.
That didn't stop Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report from putting him in trade rumors. Buckley's proposal would keep Ingram around, but move Jones to the Orlando Magic for Wendell Carter Jr. and a 2025 first-round pick that's top-five protected.
"Carter's name keeps bouncing around the rumor mill. There has to be a reason. Maybe it's the new contracts that Orlando just handed out to Mo Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac...
"Now, Orlando needs more offense than defense, but this might be too rich of a return to pass up. Jones just earned All-Defensive first-team honors while showing his most perimeter promise to date (career highs of 1.5 threes per game and 41.8 percent three-point shooting)."
The idea of landing Carter isn't a crazy one, as William Guillory of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Pelicans have "coveted" Carter.
"Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Orlando’sWendell Carter Jr. are both players the Pelicans have coveted for some time, according to team sources. Each possesses qualities that New Orleans is looking for now and down the line at the position."
Last season, Carter averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from three-point range on 3.1 attempts per game.
Landing a center with the ability to shoot the basketball at a high level next to Zion Williamson seems to be the priority, which Carter would bring.
Moving Jones isn't ideal, but if New Orleans views the center position as that big of a need, this could be a decent trade for both sides.