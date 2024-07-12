Proposed New Orleans Pelicans Trade Finally Lands Perfect Center Target
The New Orleans Pelicans have one clear need remaining after the major wave of free agency, and it looks like they'll need to head to the trade market to find it.
One player is emerging as a better option than others from both a fit and price perspective. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler can accomplish what this team needs for a fairly cheap price.
Cal Durrett of Hoops Habit put together a blockbuster four-team trade that could be something that gets something completed, or at least provide a baseline of what to expect in a deal like this.
In the trade, the Pelicans end up receiving Kessler, a 2025 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and their own 2026 second-round pick back. The Jazz receive Keldon Johnson, five first-round selections (three from the Thunder and two from New Orleans, as well as two second-rounders. The San Antonio Spurs land Lou Dort while Oklahoma City brings in Lauri Markkanen and a second-round pick.
Essentially, the Pelicans would add Kessler while swapping two first-round selections for two second-round selections.
It's a win-win deal since Utah would be completely blowing things up in this scenario. They walk away with those five firsts and lose two players who they were not planning on paying soon either.
New Orleans won't need those draft picks as they will be near the bottom of the first if the team's season works out the way they hope.
Kessler would go a long way in improving things. They lost Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance in the offseason while just piecemealing together a center rotation for next year.
The Pelicans recently signed Daniel Theis and drafted rookie Yves Missi in the first round.
What Kessler offers has essentially been the same over his first two seasons. He's averaged 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per night while playing in 23.2 minutes per game. The 22-year-old, about to turn 23, would be the best defensive anchor they have to throw out there in a mostly situational role.
While they are likely to implement more small-ball than ever this season, they'll need a true rim protector. Theis offers a way to space the floor when they need that, but he won't be enough of a force at the rim to either contest shots on defense or be an effective rebounder.
But, if they bring in the size and defensive ability of Kessler, this duo would compliment each other well and could provide a bridge while Missi, a talented prospect who is currently very raw, continues to develop.
A two-year solution at an important position is certainly worth two late first-round picks.