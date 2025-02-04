New Report on Golden State Warriors Trade Interest in Brandon Ingram
There isn't much time left before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and the New Orleans Pelicans have not yet found a trade partner for Brandon Ingram. The former all-star forward has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle sprain suffered against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, much speculation has surrounded Ingram's future in New Orleans.
A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Golden State Warriors were interested in acquiring the former No. 2 overall pick. Golden State is desperate to pair an all-star type caliber player with Steph Curry for the remainder of this season and possibly beyond.
"While the Warriors continue to be ambitious in the extreme with their exploration of possible trades for the likes of Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler, league sources say Golden State has also examined the prospect of acquiring New Orleans' Brandon Ingram."
"Although Ingram did not have great success under Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their late summer run together at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've been told not to discount the possibility that the Warriors could pursue the one-time former All-Star playing out his current contract on an expiring $36 million salary if Golden State cannot land one of its higher-profile targets."
Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent after the season ends, so any team acquiring him would need to be sure he would agree to a contract extension. He and the Pelicans failed to reach a deal on a maximum contract extension last summer, with Ingram reportedly wanting close to $50 million per season. With the Pelicans' current luxury tax situation, New Orleans looked to move the former Duke standout but found very little interest at the time.
Ingram has gone through another season of injuries this year, playing in only 18 games on the year. That has been a constant issue for him, with his rookie season being the most games he's played since being drafted. Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season.
