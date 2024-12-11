New Report on NBA Star Brandon Ingram's Trade Dilemma
The New Orleans Pelicans have major decisions to make regarding the future of their franchise. At 5-20, this season is already lost, but a resolution on Brandon Ingram's contract must take place before it's done. The former No. 2 overall pick is playing on the final year of his deal and is eligible to become a free agent next summer.
Ingram and the Pelicans could not agree on an extension this past offseason. The former Most Improved Player reportedly wanted a maximum contract worth about $50 million annually. New Orleans' offer was closer to his current salary, $36 million per season. The Pelicans called teams to gauge interest in the former all-star forward.
Once the season began and New Orleans struggled out of the gate, Ingram fired his agency, Excel Sports Management, who had represented him since he was drafted into the NBA. He quickly joined the Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports to represent his best interests moving forward.
Will Guillory from The Athletic believes changes are coming for the Pelicans, starting with Brandon Ingram.
"Since Ingram recently switched his representation to Klutch Sports Group, the growing sentiment seems to be he'd prefer to have his fate determined in New Orleans before the trade deadline — trade or extension. Under those circumstances, the least complicated path would be a trade."
The unknown at this point is what the trade market looks for a player who has only made one all-star appearance and is injury-prone. Last year, Ingram played 64 games, the most since his rookie year in the league. He is currently out indefinitely with an ankle sprain after missing time earlier in the year with calf soreness.
Will a team be willing to trade for Ingram on a rental this season in hopes of winning a championship, or will another team succumb to his maximum contract extension asking price? Tell will tell how this scenario plays out, with the trade deadline quickly approaching in February.
