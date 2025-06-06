New Report Reveals Pelicans, Raptors Discussed Trade for $107 Million Star
Before February's trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick. Ingram also got a three-year, $120 million contract extension sight on scene from the Raptors, something that had been a contention point between he and the Pelicans.
However, there's a different framework that the two sides discussed, which could've brought another Duke Blue Devil to New Orleans, this one being teammates with Zion Williamson in college.
In the latest Substack by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, they revealed that the two sides discussed sending RJ Barrett to New Orleans. The Raptors are expected to open negotiations for Barrett again this summer as they have an oddly expensive team for one that isn't projected to be great.
"The Raptors, thanks to the aforementioned pressure, are generally expected to be active on this summer's trade market, which could establish RJ Barrett’s $27 million salary as a key element to any forthcoming salary cap math. Sources say Barrett was indeed discussed with New Orleans during the Raptors' trade conversations that ultimately landed Ingram from the Pelicans for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and one future first- and second-round pick."
Barrett and Zion Williamson starred together at Duke, with Williamson shining as the National Player of the Year and eventual first-overall pick, but Barrett was great too, going third overall to the New York Knicks. They nearly had a chance to play together again, but the Pelicans decided on a different return package.
Bruce Brown is set to be a free agent this summer, while Kelly Olynyk will only have one more year left on his deal. That financial flexibility and future draft capital was big for New Orleans rather than sinking $57 million over the next two seasons into Barrett.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion Defends Devin Booker Following 8th Different Coaching Hire
14-Year NBA Veteran Urges Devin Booker to Leave Phoenix Suns
New Report on Unexpected NBA Trade Offers for Zion Williamson