New Report Reveals Pelicans, Raptors Discussed Trade for $107 Million Star

The Toronto Raptors nearly sent RJ Barrett to the New Orleans Pelicans in their trade deadline blockbuster

Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, guard CJ McCollum, guard Dejounte Murray, forward Zion Williamson, center Yves Missi, and forward Herbert Jones watch from the bench during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Before February's trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick. Ingram also got a three-year, $120 million contract extension sight on scene from the Raptors, something that had been a contention point between he and the Pelicans.

However, there's a different framework that the two sides discussed, which could've brought another Duke Blue Devil to New Orleans, this one being teammates with Zion Williamson in college.

In the latest Substack by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, they revealed that the two sides discussed sending RJ Barrett to New Orleans. The Raptors are expected to open negotiations for Barrett again this summer as they have an oddly expensive team for one that isn't projected to be great.

"The Raptors, thanks to the aforementioned pressure, are generally expected to be active on this summer's trade market, which could establish RJ Barrett’s $27 million salary as a key element to any forthcoming salary cap math. Sources say Barrett was indeed discussed with New Orleans during the Raptors' trade conversations that ultimately landed Ingram from the Pelicans for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and one future first- and second-round pick."

Duke Blue Devils forward RJ Barrett (5) hugs forward Zion Williamson
Mar 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward RJ Barrett (5) hugs forward Zion Williamson (1) after defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC conference tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Barrett and Zion Williamson starred together at Duke, with Williamson shining as the National Player of the Year and eventual first-overall pick, but Barrett was great too, going third overall to the New York Knicks. They nearly had a chance to play together again, but the Pelicans decided on a different return package.

Bruce Brown is set to be a free agent this summer, while Kelly Olynyk will only have one more year left on his deal. That financial flexibility and future draft capital was big for New Orleans rather than sinking $57 million over the next two seasons into Barrett.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

