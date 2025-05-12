New Report Reveals Rockets' Stance on 'Risky' Zion Williamson Trade
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson just wrapped up one of his best statistical seasons in the NBA. The former No. 1 overall pick set career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots. However, those numbers only translated into 30 games played, and his team had the second-worst record in franchise history this past year.
Williamson continues to be an injury risk. This past year marked the fourth season in his six-year career in which he's played fewer than 40 games. Some suggest the two-time all-star needs a change of scenery and that a close-to-contending team could use his supreme skillset to help them compete.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Sam Amick wrote that some teams are wary of Williamson's injury history when contemplating acquiring him.
The Rockets capped off one of their best regular seasons in six years but fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Houston is a young, upstart team that sometimes struggled offensively despite having a top-tier defense.
Williamson's supreme offensive skillset could give a team like Houston a much-needed offensive pop, but Iko and Amick suggest the Rockets see the Pelicans star as too risky.
"As for Williamson, who has spent the majority of his first six seasons falling short of expectations while experiencing health issues along the way, team sources said the Rockets see him as too risky," Iko and Amick wrote.
Since joining the NBA in 2019, the former Duke standout has missed 55% of the Pelicans' games. New Orleans made the playoffs twice during that span, but Williamson was injured and did not participate. The 6-foot-6 forward signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022, and he played a career-high 70 games last season.
Despite outside rumors of Williamson tied to other teams on the trade block, the Pelicans are maintaining a strengthened relationship with their star, even amid front-office changes. Newly hired executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said during his introductory press conference that talks between him and Williamson took place this offseason after his hiring.
The team is also sending Williamson to be their representative for Monday's lottery drawing to see where the team will select in next month's draft.
