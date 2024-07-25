One NBA Writer Grades Pelicans Offseason Moves as a Mixed Bag
The New Orleans Pelicans made a big splash this offseason after acquiring two-way guard Dejounte Murray. The 6-foot-5 Seattle native comes off a career scoring season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 22.5 points and making over 200 three-pointers last season. New Orleans lost some much-needed depth in the deal, but in return got a dynamic young scorer and defender in Murray.
Yahoo Sports writer Ben Rohrbach unveiled his offseason grades for all 30 NBA teams. While he admits the move to acquire Murray is a must-win now move, he wonders what the Pelicans' answer at the center position will be. Rohrbach gave New Orleans a B- for their offseason activity.
'The Pelicans invested heavily in Murray, trading Daniels, Nance, Zeller, and two first-round draft picks to the Atlanta Hawks for the one-time All-Star point guard. New Orleans also let Marshall and Valančiūnas walk to make room for Murray's $31.6 million salary. This is a win-now move from a team that was swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, though the Pelicans still hold a ton of draft capital.'
'New Orleans has yet to move Brandon Ingram, whose name has made its way around the trade market. So the Pelicans have a fascinating collection of talent. Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Ingram, and Murray are all really good, if not better than that, but there is not a center among them, and Theis cannot be the final answer. Either Missi is ready right away or this is an incomplete team.'
The Pelicans don't have a true answer at center currently on their roster. The Pelicans recently signed Daniel Theis to a one-year deal earlier this month. Theis is an undersized 6-8 big who has started 151 games in his eight seasons in the NBA. New Orleans drafted Yves Missi with the No. 21 pick in this year's NBA Draft. Missi is of Cameroonian descent and has played just three full years of organized basketball. He will be a project with a lot of upside, but development is needed.
New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin addressed this concern recently during an interview during the NBA Summer League. Griffin directly addressed some of the criticism for not bringing in a certified big man this summer.
"I know everybody thinks we have to invest in the center position a little bit,” Griffin acknowledged. “We actually are really excited about what we have now. We are excited to play small and fast.”
That ideology of playing small and fast is different than how New Orleans traditionally has played in the past. From Jonas Valanciunas to Steven Adams, and Derrick Favors, the Pelicans have played a traditional big over the last several years. In a Western Conference with elite big men such as Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, along with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, it will be interesting to see how the Pelicans handle playing teams with a size advantage.
Last season, the Pelicans were ranked fifth in opponent points per game (46.3) and eighth in defensive rebounding (33.6). Those numbers may wane with a smaller Pelicans team on the floor, but New Orleans can be disruptive in the backcourt with the intense pressure Murray and Herb Jones can put on ball handlers. Murray averaged 1.4 steals last season, while Jones was selected to his first All-NBA First Team last year.
New Orleans could improve their center position through trade. The Pelicans and Brandon Ingram have not yet come to terms on a max extension for the former All-Star forward, who seeks a 4-year, $205 million contract. Ingram's name has come up in trade talks in recent months, but no deal was made and for now, Ingram remains a Pelican.