Pelicans Announce Roster Move Before Timberwolves Game

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a roster move before their contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves

Dec 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) huddles on a free throw attempt by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
It's safe to say the New Orleans Pelicans fans couldn't have expected this bad of a season to come during the 2024-25 campaign. Even after trading for All-Defensive guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels has seemingly overtaken Murray as the better player from that deal. Regardless, the Pelicans' attention this season is already on the 2025 NBA Draft.

Following the news that Trey Murphy will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, the Pelicans will move on to their next contest with a road contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Earlier on Tuesday, the Pelicans announced a roster move before their Wednesday night matchup.

Now with more Pelicans on the injury report, two-way guard Keion Brooks Jr. will have a chance to shine as the team announced they've recalled the guard from their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Brooks Jr. played five years in college, the last two with the Washington Huskies before going undrafted in the 2024 Draft. In 26 games with the Squadron this season, he's averaged 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Brooks has appeared in less than 10 total minutes across two NBA appearances so far.

There's no telling how much or if Brooks will appear for the Pelicans on Wednesday, but the former leading scorer of the PAC-12 should be available against the Timberwolves with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

