Pelicans Coach's Three-Word Statement on Jose Alvarado
The New Orleans Pelicans were shorthanded on the court and the bench in Sunday's 98-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Shortly before the game, the team announced that head coach Willie Green would not coach against the Hornets for personal reasons. Associate head coach James Borrego took the coaching helm in Green's absence.
New Orleans turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a lead heading into the fourth quarter after holding the Hornets to 42 second-half points. Down the stretch, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado gave New Orleans the lead on an And-1 layup with 30 seconds in the game. The former undrafted Georgia Tech guard finished the game with 12 points and four assists.
After the game, Coach Borrego spoke to the media about how important Alvarado's contribution was in the clutch to get the Pelicans a victory.
"He's a winner," Borrego said of Alvarado. "He loves being in those moments."
Alvarado followed up his three-point play with an assist to Keion Brooks on the next possession that sealed the victory for New Orleans.
Injuries have decimated the team this year, losing Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray to season-ending injuries. New Orleans also played Sunday's game without Zion Williamson, who missed his fifth straight game with back soreness, and CJ McCollum, who is nursing a sore foot. Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins also missed with an ankle injury.
Alvarado has appeared in 50 games this year, with 17 starts, and is averaging a career-high 9.6 points and 4.6 assists for the season. The New York native signed a multi-year extension with the Pelicans before the season started.
